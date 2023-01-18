Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $59,189.50 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00231843 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084917 USD and is up 18.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,497.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

