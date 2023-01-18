Jocelyn Moore Sells 4,849 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,849 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $10,522.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $16,674.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jocelyn Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jocelyn Moore sold 200 shares of OppFi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $446.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jocelyn Moore sold 1,146 shares of OppFi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $2,486.82.

On Monday, January 9th, Jocelyn Moore sold 100 shares of OppFi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $215.00.

NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,215. The company has a market cap of $224.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.63 million. OppFi had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OppFi by 254.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

