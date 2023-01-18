John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Raised to GBX 190 at Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.20) to GBX 237 ($2.89) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.66) to GBX 185 ($2.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.25.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

John Wood Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 1,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

