JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday.

Basf Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €52.84 ($57.43) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($75.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

