JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $114.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

