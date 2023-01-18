JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Price Target to GBX 56

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 62 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARSSF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Assura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Assura to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Assura Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSSF remained flat at $0.70 on Wednesday. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533. Assura has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

