JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.00) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 301 ($3.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 439 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of £178.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.70.
