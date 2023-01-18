JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.00) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 301 ($3.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 439 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of £178.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.70.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

