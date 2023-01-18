Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.34. Approximately 760,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 756,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRR shares. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Karora Resources to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$924.34 million and a PE ratio of 178.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.54.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$81.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Further Reading

