Kendall Capital Management Purchases 65 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

GPI opened at $189.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.65 and a 200 day moving average of $174.88. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $200.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

