Kendall Capital Management Sells 9,502 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 110.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

