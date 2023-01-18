Kendall Capital Management Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CAH opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

