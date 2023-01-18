Kevin Yuann Sells 6,526 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $14,955.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,188 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $15,372.72.

On Friday, November 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $19,710.00.

Shares of NRDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 138,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,843. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

