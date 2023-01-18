KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

