KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 214 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,757. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $89.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

