KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $15.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 8.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.32. 9,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

