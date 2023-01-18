KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $451,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.41. 36,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,482. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.