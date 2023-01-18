KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,225 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 4.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,315. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05.

