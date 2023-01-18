KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,749 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 56,971 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 724,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,344. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

