Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

