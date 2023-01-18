Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.95. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 18,134 shares trading hands.
Separately, China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.72.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
