Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.95. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 18,134 shares trading hands.

Separately, China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

