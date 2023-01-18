Kinneret Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.13. 2,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,121. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

