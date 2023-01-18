KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $928.62 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00427940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,289.69 or 0.30038216 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00764889 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07461418 USD and is up 45.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,222.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

