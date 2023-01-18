Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,810. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,840. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $234.13. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.75.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.46.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

