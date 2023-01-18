Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Intuit stock traded up $10.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.61. 14,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.