Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.8% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

SNPS traded up $8.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.77. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,464. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.