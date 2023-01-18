Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,826. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

