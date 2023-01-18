Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

