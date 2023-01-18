Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. 1,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,439. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,870,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

