Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 3,194 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

