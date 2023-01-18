Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 7,752 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 318.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kforce by 193.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

