Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.14. 15,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,078. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.