KOK Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. KOK has a total market cap of $48.59 million and approximately $712,484.74 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00230548 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10318295 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $694,204.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.