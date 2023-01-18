Komodo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.25 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.27 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00214648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,817,711 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

