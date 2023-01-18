Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KONMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie cut Konami Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:KONMY traded up 0.58 on Wednesday, reaching 23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. Konami Group has a 1-year low of 20.68 and a 1-year high of 34.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 24.47.

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

