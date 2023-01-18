LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $135.57 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 8.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Visa were worth $135,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average is $203.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

