Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.
Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston
In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.