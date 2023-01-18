Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 417.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,166 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up about 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of Trex worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $2,986,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 30.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Stock Up 1.7 %

Trex stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

