Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 289,363 Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 289,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.84% of Adit EdTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 199.3% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,197,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 797,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

