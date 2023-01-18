Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 660.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,894 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of Perrigo worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 227.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,174,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $24,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -165.08%.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

