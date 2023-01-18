Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.51 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

