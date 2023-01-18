Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $233.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,550 shares of company stock worth $1,088,000. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

