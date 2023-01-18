Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 46,165 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,165 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 36.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonos by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,303,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,635,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sonos by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,078,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,579,000 after purchasing an additional 269,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

