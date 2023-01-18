Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124,485 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LendingClub by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,569,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 192,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingClub Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE LC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

