Lanvin Group (LANV) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lanvin Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 114 594 895 18 2.50

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.42%. Given Lanvin Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 15.91 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.26

Lanvin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Summary

Lanvin Group competitors beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.