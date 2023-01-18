Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Marc Henderson Buys 200,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Marc Henderson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($41,666.67).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Marc Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.39), for a total value of A$16,800.00 ($11,666.67).

On Friday, November 11th, Marc Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.40), for a total value of A$5,700.00 ($3,958.33).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

