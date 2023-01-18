Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LBUY stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,436. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

