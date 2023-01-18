Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LBUY stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,436. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
