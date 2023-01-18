Legacy Bridge LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Medtronic stock opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

