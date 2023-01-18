Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 395 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.