Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 94.4% in December

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leju Stock Performance

Leju stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

