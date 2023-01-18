Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lendlease Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LLESY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 1,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

